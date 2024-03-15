Why chronic absenteeism is rising in schools and Delaware’s response
It’s been four years since the COVID-19 pandemic first started, keeping students out of the classroom and learning online for some time.
But even when students returned to in-person learning, it appears attitudes about going to school every day had changed; chronic absenteeism in the U.S. has spiked, nearly doubling since 2020.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis – who recently wrote about absenteeism – and Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick for more on chronic absenteeism and how Delaware is addressing it.
ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis explains rising absenteeism rates across the U.S.
Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick breaks down how the First State is addressing absenteeism