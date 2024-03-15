© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Education
The Green

Why chronic absenteeism is rising in schools and Delaware’s response

By Kyle McKinnon
Published March 15, 2024 at 9:31 AM EDT
Absenteeism is higher in Delaware than before the pandemic, but the rising rates have leveled off.
Stock Up
It’s been four years since the COVID-19 pandemic first started, keeping students out of the classroom and learning online for some time.

But even when students returned to in-person learning, it appears attitudes about going to school every day had changed; chronic absenteeism in the U.S. has spiked, nearly doubling since 2020.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis – who recently wrote about absenteeism – and Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick for more on chronic absenteeism and how Delaware is addressing it.

ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis explains rising absenteeism rates across the U.S.
Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick breaks down how the First State is addressing absenteeism

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
