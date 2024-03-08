The Green – March 8, 2024

Delaware Superfund site gets new federal funding to hasten overdue cleanup

Last week, clean-up of one of Delaware’s worst-polluted EPA Superfund sites got a major boost, receiving new funds from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to hasten work on the site.

Contributor Jon Hurdle examines the Standard Chlorine or Metachem site that received this funding, how it will help the clean up, and the current state of Superfund sites in the First State.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on the cleanup of one of Delaware’s worst-polluted EPA Superfund sites Listen • 12:56

Wilmington's Tariah Hyland discusses youth leadership award for activism, mobilizing young voters

Wilmington native Tariah Hyland is only 20 years old, but she’s already left an indelible mark on the First State.

To highlight her accomplishments, Hyland was recently named the winner of the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award for Delaware; an honor recognizing young people who are actively working to create positive change in their communities.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Hyland this week to learn more about her work and the significance of the award.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Tariah Hyland about winning the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award Listen • 11:27

A More Just Delaware podcast: Black History education in the First State

This week, The Green brings you the first episode of the new Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.

In this first episode, State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker discusses the evolution and implementation of House Bill 198, which requires Delaware schools to teach a Black History curriculum.