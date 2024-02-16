© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business
The Green

Why union membership declined despite banner year for labor activity

By Kyle McKinnon
Published February 16, 2024 at 9:51 AM EST
Last year saw successful labor efforts across various sectors, including the United Auto Workers members.
Adam Schultz
/
Wikimedia Commons
Last year saw successful labor efforts across various sectors, including the United Auto Workers members.

U.S. workers who belong to a union fell last year to 10%, marking only a slight decline from 10.1% a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But experts say if there was a year to expect the unionization rate to increase, it was 2023, which saw successful walkouts by Hollywood actors and writers, service employees, autoworkers, and healthcare professionals.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Jake Rosenfeld – a sociology professor at Washington University-St. Louis who recently wrote about labor union rates – for more on union efforts and membership going forward.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with sociology professor Jake Rosenfeld about union membership rates and recent efforts

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon