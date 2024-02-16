The Green – February 16, 2024

What to know about Delaware’s beach rental market and booking your summer getaway

The burst of winter weather this week might make summer vacation feel a long way off, but if you’re planning to get away to the beach later this year, now is the time to book where you will stay.

In recent years, rental costs have been higher, but that hasn’t deterred people from booking at the beach.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports on this year’s beach rental market and what to know about booking in Delaware.

Why union membership declined despite banner year for labor activity

U.S. workers who belong to a union fell last year to 10%, marking only a slight decline from 10.1% a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But experts say if there was a year to expect the unionization rate to increase, it was 2023, which saw successful walkouts by Hollywood actors and writers, service employees, autoworkers, and healthcare professionals.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Jake Rosenfeld – a sociology professor at Washington University-St. Louis who recently wrote about labor union rates – for more on union efforts and membership going forward.

Addressing the prescription stimulant shortage on college campuses

Since 2022, the U.S. has faced an ongoing shortage of Adderall and other prescription stimulant medications used to treat conditions like ADHD and narcolepsy.

The issue is specifically a challenge for colleges and universities where many students rely on prescription stimulants to help them focus and manage their workload.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick recently caught up with Gregory Cooper – Associate Director of Psychiatric and Addiction Services at the University of Delaware’s Center for Counseling and Student Development – to learn more about the prescription stimulant shortage on college campuses and how UD is working with students to address it.

Arts Playlist: Comedian Dan Bell’s Dream Big Performing Arts Center sees early success in Delmar

Comedian Dan Bell’s new multi-purpose performance center in Delmar is drawing sell-out crowds since opening its inaugural season in early January.

The Dream Big Performing Arts Center mainly hosts stand-up comedians but hopes to offer a variety of performing acts in the near future.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by RJ Jackson – one of several regional comedians working with Bell to book ‘Dream Big’– for a chat about the new center.