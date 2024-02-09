The Green – February 9, 2024

Examining DIAA’s future and how it plans to address scholastic sports issues

A task force began work last fall on examining the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association, or DIAA, following complaints about its handling of various issues, such as student transfers and coach contact with student-athletes out of season.

But these individual issues have led to a larger question: is DIAA as it is currently constructed up to the challenge of governing the modern and evolving scholastic sports landscape?

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sits down with DIAA executive director David Baylor to discuss the issues that DIAA faces.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne chats with executive director David Baylor about DIAA's future Listen • 14:28

The current state of home sales in Delaware

Home sales in Delaware – buffeted by a variety of issues like low inventory and high interest rates – remain sluggish.

So, if you are looking to buy or sell a home in the First State as the spring and summer approach, what can you expect?

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports on home sales in Delaware and what’s driving them.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports on home sales in Delaware Listen • 10:57

Arts Playlist: “Florence Price – Snapshots of My Soul”

Born in Arkansas in 1887, Florence Price overcame the odds to eventually become the first Black woman recognized as a symphonic composer and the first to have her compositions played by a major orchestra.

This month, the all-female orchestra Her Time 20xx honors Price with the “Florence Price – Snapshots of My Soul” concert at the Newark United Methodist Church on Sunday, February 18th at 3pm.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel talks with Her Time 20xx director and conductor Rosaria Macera about the concert and Florence Price’s legacy.

Conductor Rosaria Macera previews the “Florence Price: Snapshots of My Soul” concert with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 9:43

Enlighten Me: What's in store with this year's Super Bowl commercials?

About 70,000 fans will watch the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in this year’s Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The rest of us, roughly 100 million people, will watch the CBS broadcast or stream it, and that means Super Bowl commercials.

For the second straight year, the average cost of a 30-second ad spot during the big game is $7 million, a price tag that guarantees an opportunity to reach by far the largest U.S. television audience of the year.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Steve Merino – Owner and Chief Creative Officer of the Wilmington-based ad agency Aloysius Butler and Clark – to learn more about Super Bowl commercials and what to expect this year.