Examining DIAA’s future and how it plans to address scholastic sports issues

By Tom Byrne
Published February 9, 2024 at 11:13 AM EST
Delaware Public Media

A task force began work last fall on examining the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association, or DIAA, following complaints about its handling of various issues, such as student transfers and coach contact with student-athletes out of season.

But these individual issues have led to a larger question: is DIAA as it is currently constructed up to the challenge of governing the modern and evolving scholastic sports landscape?

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sits down with DIAA executive director David Baylor to discuss the issues that DIAA faces.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
