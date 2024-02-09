Examining DIAA’s future and how it plans to address scholastic sports issues
A task force began work last fall on examining the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association, or DIAA, following complaints about its handling of various issues, such as student transfers and coach contact with student-athletes out of season.
But these individual issues have led to a larger question: is DIAA as it is currently constructed up to the challenge of governing the modern and evolving scholastic sports landscape?
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sits down with DIAA executive director David Baylor to discuss the issues that DIAA faces.
Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne chats with executive director David Baylor about DIAA's future