© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

UD researchers helping shape the future of electric vehicles

By Kyle McKinnon
Published February 2, 2024 at 10:57 AM EST
An electric vehicle charging station in Smyrna.
Delaware Public Media
An electric vehicle charging station in Smyrna.

The electric vehicle industry continues to evolve and researchers at the University of Delaware have developed new standards that could change the future of EVs in the coming years.

The two standards make "vehicle-to-grid integration" more accessible and allow auto manufacturers to use the Tesla charging standard.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down this week with UD researchers Willett Kempton and Rodney McGee to talk about the new standards and how they could impact the EV industry.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with UD researchers Willett Kempton and Rodney McGee about their new EV standards

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon