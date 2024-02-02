UD researchers helping shape the future of electric vehicles
The electric vehicle industry continues to evolve and researchers at the University of Delaware have developed new standards that could change the future of EVs in the coming years.
The two standards make "vehicle-to-grid integration" more accessible and allow auto manufacturers to use the Tesla charging standard.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down this week with UD researchers Willett Kempton and Rodney McGee to talk about the new standards and how they could impact the EV industry.
