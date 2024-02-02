The Green – February 2, 2024

Lawmakers to weigh historic plan for procuring offshore wind power

DNREC released a report late last year calling on the General Assembly to pass a law authorizing the state to procure offshore wind power.

It marked a significant step forward in getting Delaware into the offshore wind game, but work still needs to be done to craft legislation that will create the framework for the state’s path forward.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle reports on that legislation and how the current offshore wind landscape could help shape it.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on offshore wind legislation in Delaware Listen • 13:28

UD researchers helping shape the future of electric vehicles

The electric vehicle industry continues to evolve and researchers at the University of Delaware have developed new standards that could change the future of EVs in the coming years.

The two standards make "vehicle-to-grid integration" more accessible and allow auto manufacturers to use the Tesla charging standard.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down this week with UD researchers Willett Kempton and Rodney McGee to talk about the new standards and how they could impact the EV industry.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with UD researchers Willett Kempton and Rodney McGee about their new EV standards Listen • 12:12

Arts Playlist: “The Artistic Legacy of James E. Newton: Poetic Roots” at Delaware Art Museum

As a painter, printmaker, scholar, and professor, James Newton wore many hats throughout his life before passing away in 2022.

He left behind a diverse catalog of art, one that you can now experience at the Delaware Art Museum’s new exhibition “The Artistic Legacy of James E. Newton: Poetic Roots.”

In Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Delaware Art Museum Head Curator and Curator of American Art Margaret Winslow to learn more about Newton and the exhibit.

Curator Margaret Winslow breaks down the James Newton exhibit at Delaware Art Museum with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 11:26

Enlighten Me: "Tiny Desk" producer and judge Bobby Carter talks contest, submission tips

NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest returns for a 10th year in 2024. Right now, submissions are being accepted as NPR Music conducts its annual search for the best undiscovered, unsigned musicians.

This year, the winner will perform their own Tiny Desk concert, headline a 10-city national tour, and for the first time be mentored by a music industry professional.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne chats this week with one of the concert judges, NPR Tiny Desk Contest producer Bobby Carter, about the contest.