The Green – January 26, 2024

The importance of reducing food waste as Delaware's first community composting site opens

In the U.S., food is the single most common material sent to landfills, making up nearly 25% of municipal waste according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

In Delaware, the state’s first community composting site recently opened at Talley Day Park in North Wilmington with the hopes of reducing the amount of food waste headed to landfills while building up the First State’s composting infrastructure.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick is joined by Brigid Gregory – Program Director for the Delaware Community Composting Initiative – for more on composting in Delaware.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick talks with DCCI Program Director Brigid Gregory about composting in Delaware Listen • 13:58

Arts Playlist: A conversation with the new general manager of The Queen

The Queen in Wilmington has a new general manager.

A former specialist in the U.S. Navy, Devin Ball takes the reins after serving as the director of music hall operations at the House of Blues in New Orleans. He promises to breathe new life into the historic theater with a fuller calendar of concerts and local acts.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sits down with Ball to discuss his new role and plans for The Queen.

Devin Ball discusses his role as the new general manager of The Queen with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 10:12

History Matters: Delaware Rock and Roll Society finds a home

Did you know Delaware has its own Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame, or more precisely, Rock n’ Roll Society, honoring First State music acts that contributed to the genre?

It does – and it’s about to get a place to call home for the first time.

In this edition of History Matters, contributor Larry Nagengast reports on Delaware’s Rock n’ Roll Society and how it found a place to showcase the homegrown music and artists it honors.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on Delaware’s Rock n’ Roll Society and its new home Listen • 11:42

Enlighten Me: More campus stories from UD student journalists

This week, The Green makes a return trip to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, we feature two pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.