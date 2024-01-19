The value of STEAM education and how it's being taught at the University of Delaware
The education world continues to look for ways to equip students with the skills and knowledge they’ll need to be successful in today’s workforce.
Enter STEAM, a methodology that empowers and engages students around the subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture/Arts, and Math. At the University of Delaware, youth development science educator Twila Parish-Short recently joined UD's Cooperative Extension program to create opportunities for youth across the state to engage with STEAM.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Parish-Short this week about the Cooperative Extension program and the value and accessibility of STEAM education.
