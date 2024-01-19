© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

The value of STEAM education and how it's being taught at the University of Delaware

By Kyle McKinnon
Published January 19, 2024 at 10:14 AM EST
Twila Parish-Short holds the STEAM Team information flier and explains what the STEAM Team entails to a group of youth and adults sitting around her.
University of Delaware
Twila Parish-Short holds the STEAM Team information flier and explains what the Team entails to a group of youth and adults.

The education world continues to look for ways to equip students with the skills and knowledge they’ll need to be successful in today’s workforce.

Enter STEAM, a methodology that empowers and engages students around the subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture/Arts, and Math. At the University of Delaware, youth development science educator Twila Parish-Short recently joined UD's Cooperative Extension program to create opportunities for youth across the state to engage with STEAM.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Parish-Short this week about the Cooperative Extension program and the value and accessibility of STEAM education.

The Green
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
