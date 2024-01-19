The Green – January 19, 2024

The value of STEAM education and how it's being taught at the University of Delaware

The education world continues to look for ways to equip students with the skills and knowledge they’ll need to be successful in today’s workforce.

Enter STEAM, a methodology that empowers and engages students around the subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture/Arts, and Math. At the University of Delaware, youth development science educator Twila Parish-Short recently joined UD's Cooperative Extension program to create opportunities for youth across the state to engage with STEAM.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Parish-Short this week about the Cooperative Extension program and the value and accessibility of STEAM education.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with UD's Twila Parish-Short about STEAM education Listen • 14:12

Arts Playlist: National Ballet Competition comes to The Grand

The National Ballet Competition is set to bring more than 200 dancers from all over the country to downtown Wilmington in a matter of months.

The competition, now in its sixth year, will take place at The Grand Opera House from March 8-10.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by the National Ballet Competition’s Managing Director Taylor Ciampi and First State Ballet Director of Advancement Joan Beatson to learn more about the competition.

Taylor Ciampi and Joan Beatson discuss the National Ballet Competition with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 10:13

History Matters: How public feedback is reshaping the John Dickinson Plantation

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs recently held two public forums centered around the John Dickinson Plantation.

One forum was virtual and one was held in person with the ultimate goal of improving the management and interpretation of the plantation and its African Burial Ground.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with site supervisor Gloria Henry to chat about what was learned from the forums.

Site supervisor Gloria Henry chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon about the John Dickinson Plantation public forums Listen • 8:42

Enlighten Me: Campus stories from UD student journalists

This week, The Green pays a visit to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, we feature three pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.