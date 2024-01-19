Enlighten Me: Campus stories from UD student journalists
This week, The Green pays a visit to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists.
On this edition of Enlighten Me, we feature three pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.
