The Green – Jan. 12, 2024

Addressing the increasing prevalence of health misinformation on social media

There’s growing concern that more people, mainly Gen Z and millennials, are taking medical advice from so-called social media 'doctors’ on sites and apps like TikTok instead of actually going to see their physician.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by internist and founder of SoMeDocs Dr. Dana Corriel for more on social media doctors and how to protect yourself from faulty medical advice.

'Swiftonomics' and how the University of Delaware is using Taylor Swift to teach economics

Many economists have started referring to Taylor Swift’s economic influence as 'Swiftonomics' and estimate she generates billions for the U.S.

At the University of Delaware, assistant professor of economics Kathryn Bender has introduced a series of workshops examining Swift’s economic impact while making the study of economics and data visualization more accessible.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Bender this week about the workshops and the power of Swiftonomics.

Arts Playlist: “The Bancroft Brothers: An Untold Story” symposium

William and Samuel Bancroft played a major role in shaping Wilmington during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, through a beloved art collection and by preserving public green space and building affordable housing.

To highlight their contributions, the Delaware Art Museum is co-hosting a daylong symposium “The Bancroft Brothers: An Untold Story.”

For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sits down with Delaware Art Museum curator Sophie Lynford to learn more about the symposium and the Bancroft brothers’ indelible influence.

History Matters: Wilmington recognized as an American World War II Heritage City

Wilmington was recently named an American World War II Heritage City.

It comes from the National Park Service’s American World War II Heritage City Program, which is recognizing Wilmington’s wartime contributions, mainly in building ships, aircraft, and other equipment.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry chats with Wilmington’s Historic Preservation Planner Debra Martin about the significance of Wilmington being a World War II Heritage City.