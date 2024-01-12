Arts Playlist: “The Bancroft Brothers: An Untold Story” symposium
William and Samuel Bancroft played a major role in shaping Wilmington during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, through a beloved art collection and by preserving public green space and building affordable housing.
To highlight their contributions, the Delaware Art Museum is co-hosting a daylong symposium “The Bancroft Brothers: An Untold Story.”
For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sits down with Delaware Art Museum curator Sophie Lynford to learn more about the symposium and the Bancroft brothers’ indelible influence.
