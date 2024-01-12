© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: “The Bancroft Brothers: An Untold Story” symposium

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published January 12, 2024 at 9:52 AM EST
William and Samuel Bancroft (left to right).

William and Samuel Bancroft played a major role in shaping Wilmington during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, through a beloved art collection and by preserving public green space and building affordable housing.

To highlight their contributions, the Delaware Art Museum is co-hosting a daylong symposium “The Bancroft Brothers: An Untold Story.”

For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sits down with Delaware Art Museum curator Sophie Lynford to learn more about the symposium and the Bancroft brothers’ indelible influence.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel previews the “The Bancroft Brothers” symposium with Delaware Art Museum curator Sophie Lynford

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
