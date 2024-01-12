© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Addressing the increasing prevalence of health misinformation on social media

By Kyle McKinnon
Published January 12, 2024 at 9:54 AM EST
There’s growing concern that more people are taking medical advice from social media in lieu of seeing their doctor.
There’s growing concern that more people, mainly Gen Z and millennials, are taking medical advice from so-called social media 'doctors’ on sites and apps like TikTok instead of actually going to see their physician.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by internist and founder of SoMeDocs Dr. Dana Corriel for more on social media doctors and how to protect yourself from faulty medical advice.

