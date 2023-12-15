2023/1973 In Conversation podcast: How mis- and disinformation are affecting media, politics
This week, The Green brings you a portion of the latest episode of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast 2023/1973 In Conversation.
The podcast celebrates Delaware Humanities’ 50th anniversary by focusing on the conversations it’s engaged in with Delawareans for more than 50 years and continues to encourage today.
In this episode, Joan DelFattore – Professor Emerita of English and Legal Studies at the University of Delaware – examines mis- and disinformation in our media and political discourse, and its impact on democracy.
UD Professor Joan DelFattore discusses mis- and disinformation in media and politics