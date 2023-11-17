The Green – November 17, 2023

New train station, warehouse projects mark surge in Claymont redevelopment progress

For years, Claymont residents have waited to see real progress in the redevelopment of the old Claymont Steel site and some of the surrounding area.

Over time, plans were delayed and changed, but now some pieces are actually springing to life with others expected to follow soon.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast reports on where efforts to remake a large portion of Claymont stand.

Retailers hope economic grinches don’t hamper the holiday shopping season

With Thanksgiving nearly here, retailers’ full attention moves to holiday shopping.

They’re hoping people are ready to open their wallets to spend big this year, but a variety of factors could temper how many gifts land under the tree.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida details what retailers and shoppers can expect from the holiday shopping season.

How to navigate travel plans this holiday season

It can be stressful to travel around the holidays.

Airports are packed with people, tickets are expensive, roads are jammed and bad weather can turn your travel plans into a nightmare.

This year, AAA projects roughly 55 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home for the Thanksgiving holiday, marking a 2.3% increase over last year.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick sat down this week with AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell to learn more about what we can expect from this holiday travel season and how to prepare.

Enlighten Me: Thanksgiving tips, trends, and inflation-friendly recipes

Thanksgiving is just days away and that means it’s almost time to dig into the most celebrated meal of the year.

But for many home cooks, new cooks, or potential cooks, Thanksgiving is also the most daunting meal to make.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon chats with Emily Weinstein – editor-in-chief of New York Times Cooking and Food – about holiday cooking, new recipes, and old favorites.