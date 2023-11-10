Delaware, other states sue Meta over social media impact on kids’ mental health
Delaware and dozens of other states are suing Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over claims that its social media platforms harm young people's mental health and contribute to the youth mental health crisis.
The lawsuit alleges Meta routinely collects data on kids under 13-years-old without parental consent and deliberately designs features that addict children.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with kids and technology expert Devorah Heitner – author of the new book “Growing Up in Public: Coming of Age in a Digital World” – about Meta’s lawsuit and the link between children's mental health and social media.
