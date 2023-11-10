2023/1973 In Conversation podcast: Understanding Delaware’s changing demographics
This week, The Green brings you a portion of the latest episode of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast 2023/1973 In Conversation. The podcast celebrates Delaware Humanities’ 50th anniversary by focusing on the conversations it’s engaged in with Delawareans for more than 50 years and continues to encourage today.
In this episode, Ed Ratledge – Director of the University of Delaware’s Center for Applied Demography and Survey Research – examines the First State’s demographic shifts and the issues communities face as those demographics change.
