Enlighten Me: How the pumpkin became an American staple

Pumpkin seems to be creeping its way into everything from food and drinks to soaps and candles this time of year.
But there's probably a lot you don't know about the pumpkin itself.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki is joined by Cindy Ott – associate professor of history and material culture at the University of Delaware and author of “Pumpkin: The Curious History of an American Icon” – to learn more about the pumpkin and what makes it so divisive.
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.