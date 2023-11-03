Arts Playlist: Victoria Wyeth discusses family legacy and famed artwork ahead of upcoming lecture

Victoria Wyeth discusses her family’s work and upcoming lecture with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 16:38

A member of the Wyeth family brings a unique perspective on the family’s art to the Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover tonight.

Victoria Wyeth’s lecture comes as the Biggs Museum of American Art opens its exhibition "The Wyeths: Three Generations." Her talk and the exhibit delve into the works of her grandfather Andrew, her great-grandfather N.C., and her uncle Jamie.

Wyeth’s art talks began as a teenager and she uses that experience and her observations of family as she engages aspiring artists. She is candid regarding an artist’s challenges.

“You’re going to have horrible things happen to you in your life, and I’m so sorry for that, but it’s what you do with that pain," Wyeth said. "Do you become depressed and start doing drugs and drinking, and just become this awful person, or do you harness that and do something amazing?”

While the family endured many tragedies, Wyeth believes they were able to transform the pain.

“I think emotionally they’ve all suffered greatly but I really think it’s made them better people and better artists," Wyeth said. "My great-grandfather’s death made my grandfather the artist that he was. He took that pain and did something beautiful with it.”

Wyeth speaks at the Schwartz Center tonight at 6:30pm.

The Biggs’ exhibition "The Wyeths: Three Generations" runs through February 11th at the Biggs Museum of Art.

