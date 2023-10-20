Enlighten Me: ‘Country Capitalism’ and how five major corporations from the South have changed the world
Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, Bank of America, FedEx, and Walmart are five of the nation’s largest and most profitable companies.
Each originated from the rural South and have transformed the global economy and climate.
In his new book “Country Capitalism: How Corporations from the American South Remade Our Economy and the Planet,” Bart Elmore – an environmental historian at Ohio State University – explores the history of these five corporations and how they continue to shape our world.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Elmore to learn more about the companies and what their impact looks like today.
Visit the following links for more information on Bart Elmore and 'Country Capitalism.'