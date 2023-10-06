The Green – October 6, 2023

Examining offshore wind’s place in Delaware’s net-zero emissions solution

Some see offshore wind as a vital part of Delaware reaching its goal of zero net additions of greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere by 2050. However, Gov. John Carney’s administration has taken a cautious approach to utilizing offshore wind, citing cost concerns.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle reports on those cost concerns and the complicated conversation Delaware is having about offshore wind’s place in its net-zero emission plan.

Where climate change education stands in Delaware

A number of states are changing their standards and curricula to address climate change, but advocates say coverage of the issue remains largely limited in education.

To help shine a spotlight on climate change education, the Climate Change Science and Policy Hub at the University of Delaware is holding a two-day workshop on strategies to build diverse, inclusive, and supportive climate education in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks this week with UD’s Climate Change Science and Policy Hub director A.R. Siders about the workshop and how to effectively teach climate change.

Arts Playlist: A conversation with ‘Award Winners XXIII’ exhibit artist Jill Althouse-Wood

Arden-based artist Jill Althouse-Wood uses diverse and distinctive paintings to describe the journey she believes many people have undertaken in recent years.

Her work is now being featured in the Delaware Division of the Arts “Award Winners XXIII exhibit,” which showcases a wide variety of art, literature, and music from local artists.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Althouse-Wood to learn more about her work.

Enlighten Me: NPR host Steve Inskeep shares lessons from Abraham Lincoln in new book 'Differ We Must'

Abraham Lincoln is regarded as one of the best presidents in U.S. history, but in his new book “Differ We Must,” NPR's Morning Edition co-host Steve Inskeep reminds us the 16th president needed more than the wise and eloquent words he’s remembered for to meet the challenges of his time; Lincoln was also a deft politician.

With an eye on partisanship and division in present-day American politics, Inskeep writes about a series of 16 encounters Lincoln had with people who disagreed with him, and how he navigated and utilized those encounters even if he didn’t win someone over.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sits down with Inskeep to discuss his new book and what we can learn from these 16 Lincoln encounters.