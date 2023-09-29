The Green – September 29, 2023

What Delaware’s new gaming deal means for online sports betting

Online mobile sports betting is just months away from debuting in the First State following the Delaware Lottery’s deal with its new online gaming provider Rush Street Interactive.

Delaware was the first state to allow full sports betting after the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that all states could legalize the practice. But until now, it has done little to change or expand its operation.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with Delaware Lottery Director Helene Keeley about the new online gaming deal and what it means for sports betting and other online gambling in the First State.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne examines online mobile sports betting in the First State with Delaware Lottery Director Helene Keeley Listen • 11:26

University of Delaware professor creates website addressing Ukrainian childhood literacy

Since February 2022, millions of children have fled their homes in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

To help dispersed Ukrainian families and their children’s development, the University of Delaware’s Roberta Golinkoff – Chair of UD’s College of Education and Human Development – has partnered with Sesame Workshop and others to develop “Stories with Clever Hedgehog,” a website with free, interactive e-books, games, and various resources.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel caught up this week with Golinkoff for more on the website and methods to improve childhood literacy.

UD chair and professor Roberta Golinkoff discusses “Stories with Clever Hedgehog” with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 12:43

Arts Playlist: Multifaceted program aims to improve diversity in art conservation

A group of 10 students from historically black colleges and universities recently completed a summer art conservation course at the University of Delaware designed to increase diversity in the field.

The program included two weeks of training on conservation at Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library, followed by an internship in conservation labs working to preserve cultural artifacts and works of art.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by the program’s coordinator Nina Owczarek and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior Dorian Henry to discuss the importance of increasing diversity in art conservation.

UD's Nina Owczarek and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Dorian Henry break down the importance of art conservation with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon Listen • 12:43

Enlighten Me: Author Arash Javanbakht explains how anxiety can fuel creative work in “Afraid”

Creative endeavors can cause anxiety and fear of criticism, rejection, or failure, but does great artistry and creativity happen in spite of anxiety and mental anguish, or because of it?

In his new book "Afraid: Understanding the Purpose of Fear and Harnessing the Power of Anxiety,” Wayne State University Associate Professor of Psychiatry Dr. Arash Javanbakht explores the connection between fear, anxiety, and creative work.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Dr. Javanbakht to learn more about how anxiety is a barrier and a benefit in creative work.