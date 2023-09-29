Arts Playlist: Multifaceted program aims to improve diversity in art conservation
A group of 10 students from historically black colleges and universities recently completed a summer art conservation course at the University of Delaware designed to increase diversity in the field.
The program included two weeks of training on conservation at Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library, followed by an internship in conservation labs working to preserve cultural artifacts and works of art.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by the program’s coordinator Nina Owczarek and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior Dorian Henry to discuss the importance of increasing diversity in art conservation.
UD's Nina Owczarek, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Dorian Henry, and Bank of America's Chip Rossi break down the importance of art conservation with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon