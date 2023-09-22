The Green – September 22, 2023

How the teacher shortage is affecting Delaware

As the new school year begins, school districts across the state are struggling to fill teaching positions.

Delaware took one step toward addressing the issue in this year’s state budget with a nine percent pay raise for teachers, but higher salaries are only part of the solution.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki reports this week on why hiring teachers is so difficult and what’s being done to fill in the gaps.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki reports on the teacher shortage in Delaware Listen • 10:42

Concern around latest COVID variant rises amid new vaccine rollout

A recent jump in coronavirus infections has touched schools, workplaces, and local governments, and public health experts warn there may be more to come as the weather turns colder and people are indoors more.

To help combat that, two new COVID vaccines have received the green light from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick talks with University of Delaware professor Jennifer Horney – Founding Director of the Epidemiology Program and Core Faculty at the Disaster Research Center – about the uptick in COVID infections and the new vaccines.

UD professor Jennifer Horney discusses the rise in COVID infections and the new vaccines with Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick Listen • 12:43

Examining Gen Z’s growing influence on politics

Generation Z is poised to significantly influence the 2024 election cycle. Along with millennials, Gen Z is heading to polls at higher rates than previous generations did in their early voting years despite being viewed as detached and disinterested in politics.

But their impact and who they’re voting for is more nuanced than previously thought.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down this week with Alberto Medina – communications lead at Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement – to learn more about Gen Z’s political influence.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Tufts University’s Alberto Medina about Gen Z’s political impact Listen • 13:43

Arts Playlist: Previewing “Allan Freelon: Painter, Printmaker, Teacher” at the Brandywine Museum of Art

Born in 1895 to a middle-class family, African-American artist Allan Freelon worked his entire life in Philadelphia and promoted the idea that Black artists should follow an independent and self-realized path.

The Brandywine Museum of Art aims to honor Freelon’s legacy and work with its upcoming exhibit “Allan Freelon: Painter, Printmaker, Teacher.”

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Brandywine senior curator Amanda Burdan for more on the exhibit.