Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

History Matters: Seaford’s World War l cannon to undergo major restoration

By Kyle McKinnon
Published September 8, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT
Roy Lamberton
/
American Legion Nanticoke Post 6
A World War I-era cannon was recently moved from the front lawn of American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 in Seaford for some planned restoration. The cannon has been there for nearly a century.

In the week’s edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Post 6 historian and finance officer Roy Lamberton about the cannon’s history and the restoration efforts.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon discusses Seaford's World War l cannon's restoration with historian Roy Lamberton

The Green
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
