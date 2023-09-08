History Matters: Seaford’s World War l cannon to undergo major restoration
A World War I-era cannon was recently moved from the front lawn of American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 in Seaford for some planned restoration. The cannon has been there for nearly a century.
In the week’s edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Post 6 historian and finance officer Roy Lamberton about the cannon’s history and the restoration efforts.
