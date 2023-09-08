Arts Playlist: Previewing “Ann Lowe: American Couturier” at Winterthur Museum
The largest exhibition focused on America’s first successful Black fashion designer opens this weekend at Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library.
“Ann Lowe: American Couturier” highlights the life and work of Ann Lowe, who created couture gowns for debutantes, heiresses, actresses, and social icons, including Jackie Kennedy’s wedding dress.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel sits down with Winterthur curator Kim Collison and guest curator Elizabeth Way to learn more about Lowe and the exhibit.
Curators Kim Collison and Elizabeth Way preview the “Ann Lowe: American Couturier” exhibit with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel