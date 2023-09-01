Arts Playlist: DiAE celebrates efforts in making arts education accessible
Arts education has been proven to have an invaluable impact on young students and how they learn. But it’s still largely underfunded and inaccessible to low-income or disenfranchised families.
In the First State, the Delaware Institute for Arts in Education is working to make arts education more widely available. To celebrate that work, the Institute is holding a gala to highlight what goes into bringing arts-based learning to K-12 students statewide.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by the group’s executive director A.T. Moffett to preview the gala and discuss their efforts.
Visit 'Spotlight: An Evening Of The Arts With DiAE' to learn more about the Delaware Institute for Arts in Education's gala.