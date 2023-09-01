© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: DiAE celebrates efforts in making arts education accessible

By Kyle McKinnon
Published September 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT
The Delaware Institute for Arts in Education works primarily in schools to make arts education more widely available.
DiAE
/
Delaware Public Media
Arts education has been proven to have an invaluable impact on young students and how they learn. But it’s still largely underfunded and inaccessible to low-income or disenfranchised families.

In the First State, the Delaware Institute for Arts in Education is working to make arts education more widely available. To celebrate that work, the Institute is holding a gala to highlight what goes into bringing arts-based learning to K-12 students statewide.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by the group’s executive director A.T. Moffett to preview the gala and discuss their efforts.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon previews DiAE's gala with the group's executive director A.T. Moffett

Visit 'Spotlight: An Evening Of The Arts With DiAE' to learn more about the Delaware Institute for Arts in Education's gala.

