Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Concord Mall seeks local artists to enhance its community spaces

By Karl Lengel
Published August 25, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT
Concord Mall in North Wilmington is looking to improve its interior with artwork.
Kyle McKinnon
/
Delaware Public Media
Art has been shown to have the ability to transform and revitalize public spaces. It humanizes the built environments and can provide a sense of belonging for both locals and visitors.

With that in mind, Concord Mall in North Wilmington is seeking the services of local artists to put together pieces for its interior.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Concord Mall’s General Manager Tom Dahlke for more on the mall’s creative initiative.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel talks with Tom Dahlke about Concord Mall’s arts initiative

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
