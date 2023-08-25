Arts Playlist: Concord Mall seeks local artists to enhance its community spaces
Art has been shown to have the ability to transform and revitalize public spaces. It humanizes the built environments and can provide a sense of belonging for both locals and visitors.
With that in mind, Concord Mall in North Wilmington is seeking the services of local artists to put together pieces for its interior.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Concord Mall’s General Manager Tom Dahlke for more on the mall’s creative initiative.
