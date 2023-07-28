The Green – July 28, 2023

Examining plans for the former Forwood School site

Recently, what had been a wooded lot in central Brandywine Hundred was completely cleared out, creating a jarringly open site near the intersection of Silverside and Marsh Roads.

The site used to be home to the historic Forwood School, but after years of slowly crumbling, that landmark building dating back to 1799 is gone, making way for new development.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast reports on what’s next for the former Forwood School site.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on plans for the former Forwood School site Listen • 10:57

Understanding return-to-office mandates and how the workplace affects productivity

Three years after the pandemic forced most office workers to work from home, employers are now trying to get them back in the office.

But the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown may have permanently changed norms and expectations about where employees are able and willing to work.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick recently spoke with Emma Harrington – labor economist and assistant professor at the University of Virginia – about the return-to-office implications.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick discusses return-to-office implications with labor economist Emma Harrington Listen • 11:12

Arts Playlist: Delaware Arts Alliance set to launch plan to bolster the First State’s creative economy

The Delaware Arts Alliance is set to launch its ‘Creative Economy and Cultural Tourism Recovery and Growth Plan’ on August 2.

The Alliance recently received $1 million in state funding to research and implement the plan, which seeks to strengthen Delaware’s arts, culture, and creative economy, and help it become more sustainable and resilient to future financial droughts.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Delaware Arts Alliance executive director Neil Kirschling to learn more about the economic plan.

Delaware Arts Alliance executive director Neil Kirschling details the Alliance's new economic plan with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel Listen • 11:58

Enlighten Me: The benefits of quitting with Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Julia Keller

The messages that revolve around quitting are usually straightforward – don't do it. But what if what we’ve learned and been told about quitting isn’t entirely true? What if being labeled a quitter isn’t a bad thing?

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Julia Keller says it’s not, and she explores these questions and more in her new book "Quitting: A Life Strategy: The Myth of Perseverance – and How the New Science of Giving Up Can Set You Free."

For this week’s edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Keller about the potential benefits and science of throwing in the towel.