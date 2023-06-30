© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Previewing “What Might You Do?” at the Delaware Art Museum

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published June 30, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT
Artwork featured in Christian Robinson's exhibit at the new book "My Father's List: How Living My Dad's Dreams Set Me Free."
Christian Robinson
/
Delaware Art Museum
Artwork featured in Christian Robinson's exhibit “What Might You Do?” at the Delaware Art Museum.

The Delaware Art Museum rolls out a new exhibition this week featuring original artworks from 17 children’s books illustrated by award-winning artist Christian Robinson.

Growing up in a one-bedroom apartment with his grandmother and five other relatives in Los Angeles, drawing was Robinson’s way to make space for himself and to create the kind of world he wanted to see. In his exhibit – titled “What Might You Do?” – Robinson does just that, showcasing the value of different perspectives and the need for children to see themselves reflected in books.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel caught up with the Delaware Art Museum’s Curator of American Art Heather Campbell Coyle to learn more about the exhibit.

Delaware Art Museum Curator Heather Campbell Coyle previews the “What Might You Do?” exhibit with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel

The Green
Stay Connected
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon