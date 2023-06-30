Arts Playlist: Previewing “What Might You Do?” at the Delaware Art Museum
The Delaware Art Museum rolls out a new exhibition this week featuring original artworks from 17 children’s books illustrated by award-winning artist Christian Robinson.
Growing up in a one-bedroom apartment with his grandmother and five other relatives in Los Angeles, drawing was Robinson’s way to make space for himself and to create the kind of world he wanted to see. In his exhibit – titled “What Might You Do?” – Robinson does just that, showcasing the value of different perspectives and the need for children to see themselves reflected in books.
In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel caught up with the Delaware Art Museum’s Curator of American Art Heather Campbell Coyle to learn more about the exhibit.
Delaware Art Museum Curator Heather Campbell Coyle previews the “What Might You Do?” exhibit with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel