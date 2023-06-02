© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Task force delivers recommendations on long-term and memory care in Delaware

By Paul Kiefer
Published June 2, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT
Delaware Legislative Hall in Dover.

Last year, state lawmakers created the Long-Term Care and Memory Care Task Force to take a comprehensive look at Delaware’s long-term and memory care facilities and the policies governing them.

After 14 public meetings, the group issued its final report late last week, offering more than a dozen recommendations to improve these facilities and the care they provide.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer sat down with the task force chair State Rep. Kendra Johnson this week to explore what the task force learned and the changes it’s recommending.

Paul Kiefer
Paul Kiefer comes to Delaware from Seattle, where he covered policing, prisons and public safety for the local news site PubliCola.
See stories by Paul Kiefer