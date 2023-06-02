© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Examining toxic stress and its potential health implications

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published June 2, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT

There’s no such thing as life without stress, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. However, frequent chronic stress, also known as ‘toxic stress,’ has severe and potentially lasting effects on physical and mental health.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry recently caught up with Kiera McGillivray and Shannon Fisch – Co-Directors of the Brain Science Training Institute at Children and Families First – for more on their recent workshop on toxic stress and how it impacts children and adults.

Kiera McGillivray and Shannon Fisch break down toxic stress with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry

The Green
Stay Connected
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon