Examining toxic stress and its potential health implications
There’s no such thing as life without stress, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. However, frequent chronic stress, also known as ‘toxic stress,’ has severe and potentially lasting effects on physical and mental health.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry recently caught up with Kiera McGillivray and Shannon Fisch – Co-Directors of the Brain Science Training Institute at Children and Families First – for more on their recent workshop on toxic stress and how it impacts children and adults.
