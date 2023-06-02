© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Previewing the upcoming Juneteenth play “Three Men: Three Women: The Stories of Six Strangers”

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published June 2, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT
The poster for Omar Rashada's play “Three Men: Three Women: The Stories of Six Strangers."
Omar Rashada
/
Purple and Blue Entertainment Productions
The poster for Omar Rashada's play “Three Men: Three Women: The Stories of Six Strangers."

‘Juneteenth’ is this month, a day that refers to June 19, 1865, when the U.S. Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced to people there that the Civil War was over and enslaved African Americans had been freed by President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

To honor that historic day, Wilmington-based playwright, director, and actor Omar Rashada is putting on a play at the Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover titled “Three Men: Three Women: The Stories of Six Strangers.”

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel talks with Rashada and actor K.O. Simms about the play and how it honors Juneteenth.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel previews “Three Men: Three Women: The Stories of Six Strangers" with playwright Omar Rashada and actor K.O. Simms

The Green
Stay Connected
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon