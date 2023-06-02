Arts Playlist: Previewing the upcoming Juneteenth play “Three Men: Three Women: The Stories of Six Strangers”
‘Juneteenth’ is this month, a day that refers to June 19, 1865, when the U.S. Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced to people there that the Civil War was over and enslaved African Americans had been freed by President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
To honor that historic day, Wilmington-based playwright, director, and actor Omar Rashada is putting on a play at the Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover titled “Three Men: Three Women: The Stories of Six Strangers.”
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel talks with Rashada and actor K.O. Simms about the play and how it honors Juneteenth.
