Examining what the U.S. Surgeon General's advisory says about social media for kids

By Kyle McKinnon,
Joe Irizarry
Published May 26, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT
Social media can pose a “profound risk of harm” to the mental health and well-being of children and teenagers due to the amount of time they spend using it.

That’s according to an advisory released this week by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who called on tech companies and policymakers to take “immediate action” to protect children’s mental health.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Dr. Leah Orchinik – Pediatric Psychologist at Nemours Children's Health – about the advisory and the impact of social media on youth mental health.

Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Leah Orchinik discusses the U.S. Surgeon General's advisory with Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon

