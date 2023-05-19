The Green – May 19, 2023

Public feedback sought in shaping Delaware’s paid family and medical leave program

Paid Family and Medical Leave – it’s for new parents, for helping aging parents, or being there for a loved one who faces a serious health issue.

In Delaware, the Healthy Delaware Families Act expects to provide most workers statewide with up to 12 weeks of paid leave.

But creating such a plan from scratch takes time. Right now, the state is collecting feedback about the program’s proposed regulatory framework.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne caught up with Chris Counihan – Director of the new Division of Paid Leave – to get an update on the public’s feedback and how the program is coming along.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with the new director of the state's Division of Paid Leave Chris Counihan Listen • 12:42

Examining the often-overlooked value of senior citizens in activism

Senior citizens have long played a crucial role in advocating for change despite being an often overlooked piece of social movements.

Just this past March, they were at the forefront of nationwide protests against big banks for their financial support of the fossil fuel industry. That moment served as a reminder of what elders still bring to the table – a lifetime of experience and deep connections.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently sat down with Gary Alan Fine – Sociology Professor at Northwestern University and author of “Fair Share: Senior Activism, Tiny Publics, and the Culture of Resistance” – for more on how senior citizens continue to be significant forces for change.

Author and sociology professor Gary Alan Fine chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon Listen • 12:43

Arts Playlist: Nonviolent Seaford’s upcoming “Visionary Peace Youth Art” exhibition

What does peace look like? What does peace mean to you? And what would a peaceful world look like?

Those are a few questions young people based in Seaford answer through art in Nonviolent Seaford’s upcoming “Visionary Peace Youth Art” exhibition.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Nonviolent Seaford's coordinator Beth Kopicki for more on the exhibit and her new organization’s mission.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel interviews Nonviolent Seaford's coordinator Beth Kopicki Listen • 10:56

History Matters: Wilmington Mayor Purzycki transfers city properties to the African American Heritage Center of Delaware

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki recently announced the city transferred ownership of five properties – including historic buildings that once belonged to the New Castle Leather Company and the Allied Kid Company – to the African American Heritage Center of Delaware.

The group plans to use those properties as it creates an African American Heritage Center on Wilmington’s East Side.

For this week’s History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick speaks with former Wilmington Mayor James Sills and Gary Hutt of the African American Heritage Center of Delaware about these buildings and the plans for the heritage center.