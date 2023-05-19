© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: Nonviolent Seaford’s upcoming “Visionary Peace Youth Art” exhibition

By Karl Lengel,
Kyle McKinnon
Published May 19, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT
Artwork featured in Nonviolent Seaford’s upcoming “Visionary Peace Youth Art” exhibit..jpg
Beth Kopicki, Kyle McKinnon
/
Delaware Public Media
Artwork featured in Nonviolent Seaford’s upcoming “Visionary Peace Youth Art” exhibit.

What does peace look like? What does peace mean to you? And what would a peaceful world look like?

Those are a few questions young people based in Seaford answer through art in Nonviolent Seaford’s upcoming “Visionary Peace Youth Art” exhibition.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Nonviolent Seaford's coordinator Beth Kopicki for more on the exhibit and her new organization’s mission.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel interviews Nonviolent Seaford's coordinator Beth Kopicki

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO's anchor for NPR's "All Things Considered" and a host for the broadcast/podcast "Louisiana Considered".
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
