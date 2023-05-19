Arts Playlist: Nonviolent Seaford’s upcoming “Visionary Peace Youth Art” exhibition
What does peace look like? What does peace mean to you? And what would a peaceful world look like?
Those are a few questions young people based in Seaford answer through art in Nonviolent Seaford’s upcoming “Visionary Peace Youth Art” exhibition.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Nonviolent Seaford's coordinator Beth Kopicki for more on the exhibit and her new organization’s mission.
Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel interviews Nonviolent Seaford's coordinator Beth Kopicki