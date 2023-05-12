The Green – May 12, 2023

Wilmington Learning Collaborative faces delays, seeks more prep time

Gov. Carney’s signature education initiative, the Wilmington Learning Collaborative, hoped to get off the ground this spring and perhaps implement some changes in struggling city schools this fall.

But nearly four months after the Collaborative Council’s first meeting in January, progress has seemingly stalled.

Contributor Larry Nagengast explores what’s bogging things down and where things stand moving forward.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on the Wilmington Learning Collaborative's delays Listen • 10:27

City of Newark grapples with preserving its past as it builds toward the future

Newark, Delaware is a lively college town that’s looking for ways to grow and develop, but it’s also a town with hundreds of years of history behind it.

So, it’s not surprising that there’s some tension between Newark’s past and its future, and which takes precedence.

This week, University of Delaware senior and Delaware Public Media intern Meg Roessler takes a look at where the city stands on this debate.

UD senior and Delaware Public Media intern Meg Roessler examines Newark's struggle over preserving its past while building toward the future Listen • 8:42

Elena Delle Donne discusses road to recovery, pay equity in women’s basketball, and her Delaware roots

Entering her 10th WNBA season, 33-year-old Delaware native Elena Delle Donne remains one of the biggest names in women’s basketball.

And after being out of the spotlight the past few years due to severe back issues, the former WNBA champion and two-time league MVP is finally back to full health as a member of the Washington Mystics.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently caught up with Elena Delle Donne during the WNBA’s media day for more on her road to recovery, pay equity for the WNBA, and her love for Delaware.

Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon talks with WNBA star and First State native Elena Delle Donne Listen • 9:25

History Matters: University of Delaware research project examines UD’s history with slavery and dispossession

A group of University of Delaware faculty and students are working on a research project covering UD’s historical relationship to slavery, unfree labor, land dispossession, and racism.

In courses and independent studies, the student-led “Legacies of Slavery and Dispossession” project delves into the involvement of past university leaders with forms of unfree labor in the 18th and 19th centuries, including the 20th-century effects of UD’s growth on Newark’s Black community.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks with UD assistant history professor Dael Norwood and National Park Service historian and UD Ph.D. student Taylor Brookins to learn more about the project and its findings.