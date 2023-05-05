The Green – May 5, 2023

Examining the lawsuit against the University of Delaware over tuition refunds for online classes

Several students who sued the University of Delaware seeking tuition refunds for online classes in 2020 during the pandemic have reached a settlement with the school.

The settlement comes after two federal lawsuits were filed in October 2020 against UD on behalf of students and parents seeking tuition refunds for the spring 2020 semester, citing that prior to the pandemic, tuition for online courses was less expensive than that for in-person classes.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne spoke with Geeta Tewari – Assistant Law Professor at the Widener University Delaware Law School – about the lawsuit and its implications.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Geeta Tewari – Assistant Law Professor at the Widener University Delaware Law School

Assessing Delaware Pathways work to prep high school students for college and future careers

Eight years ago, former Gov. Jack Markell launched a program called ‘Pathways to Prosperity’ – designed to give high school students specialized instruction and hands-on training in specific fields that led to industry-recognized certificates or college credits.

That program – now known as ‘Delaware Pathways’ – has grown and those involved reflected on its progress at a recent conference.

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look this week at the program’s growth and what’s ahead.

Contributor Larry Nagengast joins Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne to discuss Delaware Pathways

Arts Playlist: How the arts can help your brain and body

The power of art to inspire and motivate is nothing new.

But the discipline of neuroscience shows it’s more than just a pleasureful professional pursuit or a hobby. Whether it's sculpting, music, or dance, any form of creative expression can have major benefits for your brain and its health.

That’s the theory behind the new book “Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us” – co-written by Susan Magsamen, founder and executive director of the International Arts and Mind Lab at Johns Hopkins University.

For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with Magsamen about her book and the healing power of the arts.

Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon interviews Susan Magsamen – co-author of 'Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us'

History Matters: Newly restored World War II tower in Delaware Seashore State Park

After 15 years and nearly $2 million in renovations and repairs, a second World War II-era watch tower is now open to the public at the Delaware Seashore State Park.

The newly rehabilitated tower, known as Tower 3, is one of 15 fire control towers built as part of Fort Miles to defend the Delaware Bay and River from a potential German attack.

This week in History Matters, Delaware Public Media's Quinn Kirkpatrick sat down with Ray Bivens – Delaware State Parks and Recreation Director – for more about the tower and its extensive rehab.