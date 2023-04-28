The Green – April 28, 2023

Lawmakers make another attempt at passing the Delaware Climate Change Solutions Act

Last year, state lawmakers appeared poised to create a stronger framework to guide Delaware’s efforts to curb climate change. But after passing the State Senate, things fell apart for the Delaware Climate Change Solutions Act in the House.

This week, a new version was introduced and contributor Jon Hurdle delves into the updated bill and its chances of becoming law this time around.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on the updated Delaware Climate Change Solutions Act and its chances of becoming law Listen • 11:57

Understanding the signs and symptoms of long COVID

Delaware’s COVID Public Health Emergency ends on May 11.

Many public officials, including President Joe Biden, say the pandemic is over. But in its wake, there’s an ongoing reminder of the damage it caused – long COVID, a disease that medical professionals are still trying to understand and treat.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki takes a closer look this week at the effects of long COVID and how it's being addressed.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki examines the effects of long COVID and how it's being addressed Listen • 11:26

New study finds more than a third of school-aged children live with constant worries

More than a third of children between the ages of nine and 13 say they worry at least once a week, and it only gets worse as they age.

That’s according to a new national survey conducted by Nemours KidsHealth, whose findings sound yet another alarm over the state of the youth mental health crisis.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick caught up with Dr. Meghan Walls – Pediatric Psychologist and Director of External Affairs at Nemours Children’s Health – to discuss the study.

Nemours Children’s Health's Dr. Meghan Walls discusses a new survey on rising rates of worried children with Delaware Public Media's Quinn Kirkpatrick Listen • 13:13

Arts Playlist: Biggs Museum of American Art concert photography contest and exhibit

The Biggs Museum of American Art is hosting a concert photography exhibition and they’re doing it with help from you.

The Biggs recently put out a call to the public to submit their favorite photos from concerts; anything from performers and crowds to venues.

In honor of the museum's 30th Anniversary, 30 winning photos were chosen and are now on display in the “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul” exhibit at the Biggs.

For this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Kristen Matulewicz – Director of Education for the Biggs – to learn more about the contest and the winners.