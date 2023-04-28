Arts Playlist: Biggs Museum of American Art concert photography contest and exhibit
The Biggs Museum of American Art is hosting a concert photography exhibition and they’re doing it with help from you.
The Biggs recently put out a call to the public to submit their favorite photos from concerts; anything from performers and crowds to venues.
In honor of the museum's 30th Anniversary, 30 winning photos were chosen and are now on display in the “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul” exhibit at the Biggs.
For this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Kristen Matulewicz – Director of Education for the Biggs – to learn more about the contest and the winners.
