The Green

Arts Playlist: Biggs Museum of American Art concert photography contest and exhibit

By Kyle McKinnon
Published April 28, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT
Jason Aalon of Fever 333 catching air at the Knitting Factory; Boise, Idaho.jpg
Katarzyna Cepek and the Biggs Museum of American Art.
/
A photo from the Bigg's concert photo contest of Jason Aalon of Fever 333 catching air at the Knitting Factory in Boise, Idaho.

The Biggs Museum of American Art is hosting a concert photography exhibition and they’re doing it with help from you.

The Biggs recently put out a call to the public to submit their favorite photos from concerts; anything from performers and crowds to venues.

In honor of the museum's 30th Anniversary, 30 winning photos were chosen and are now on display in the “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul” exhibit at the Biggs.

For this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Kristen Matulewicz – Director of Education for the Biggs – to learn more about the contest and the winners.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Kristen Matulewicz about the Biggs' concert photography exhibit

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
