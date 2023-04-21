The Green – April 21, 2023

Examining Delaware’s housing market

Despite the pandemic, the housing market in Delaware was red-hot in 2020 and 2021.

Since then, things have cooled, creating a very different environment for those interested in buying or selling.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports on the state of the housing market in Delaware this week and what’s driving it.

Podcasters and authors discuss new book "Real Friends Talk About Race"

Talking about race isn’t easy.

But talking with a friend about race and the difficult issues it encompasses is about far more than words – it’s about the health and trust of a relationship.

Yseult Polfliet Mukantabana and Hannah Summerhill took that concept from living room conversations to their podcast called “The Kinswomen,” and now to a book titled “Real Friends Talk About Race: Bridging the Gaps Through Uncomfortable Conversations.”

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with Mukantabana and Summerhill to learn more about their book and building healthy relationships through difficult but necessary conversations about race.

History Matters: Brandywine Hundred Historical Society

Brandywine Hundred in northern Delaware has a rich history, but much of it could easily fall under the banner of “little-known.”

However, that could change with the creation of the Brandywine Hundred Historical Society to help tell the area’s stories better and more widely.

In this week’s History Matters, contributor Larry Nagengast takes a look at the work needed to create the organization and what it hopes to accomplish.

Arts Playlist: Delaware Choral Society’s “Night at the Opera" concert

The Delaware Choral Society was founded in 1957 with the goal of working together to perform George Frideric Handel’s ‘Messiah.’

These days, their mission is to get as many people interested in choral music as possible. You’ll have a chance to see the Society this week at their “Night at the Opera" concert at The Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Rocky Tejada – the Artistic Director for the Delaware Choral Society – about the upcoming concert.