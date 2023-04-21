Arts Playlist: Delaware Choral Society’s “Night at the Opera" concert
The Delaware Choral Society was founded in 1957 with the goal of working together to perform George Frideric Handel’s ‘Messiah.’
These days, their mission is to get as many people interested in choral music as possible. You’ll have a chance to see the Society this week at their “Night at the Opera" concert at The Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Rocky Tejada – the Artistic Director for the Delaware Choral Society – about the upcoming concert.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Rocky Tejada about the Delaware Choral Society's upcoming concert