New study finds children with autism may face higher risk of eye disorders, but are less likely to get screened
A recent study conducted by Nemours Children’s Health found kids with autism have a higher risk for serious eye disorders, but are less likely to receive vision screening.
The initial stages of childhood are crucial to eyesight, and early detection of problems and subsequent treatment can prevent long-term damage, or even vision loss.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Dr. Brittany Perry – the study’s senior author and pediatrician at Nemours Children’s Health – to learn more about the study and its findings.
Pediatrician Dr. Brittany Perry talks with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon about disparities in eye exam care for children with autism