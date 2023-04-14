© 2023 Delaware Public Media
New study finds children with autism may face higher risk of eye disorders, but are less likely to get screened

By Kyle McKinnon
Published April 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT
A recent study conducted by Nemours Children’s Health found kids with autism have a higher risk for serious eye disorders, but are less likely to receive vision screening.

The initial stages of childhood are crucial to eyesight, and early detection of problems and subsequent treatment can prevent long-term damage, or even vision loss.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Dr. Brittany Perry – the study’s senior author and pediatrician at Nemours Children’s Health – to learn more about the study and its findings.

Pediatrician Dr. Brittany Perry talks with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon about disparities in eye exam care for children with autism

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
