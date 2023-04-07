History Matters: Gov. Pete du Pont Collection opens at Hagley Museum and Library

Pierre “Pete” du Pont is a seminal figure in Delaware’s history.
He served three terms in Congress and two terms as governor of the First State from 1977-1985. As governor, du Pont – a Republican – led a historic economic turnaround of then-debt-ridden Delaware and positioned the state as a central hub for the credit card industry. He also ran an unsuccessful campaign for president in 1988.
To expand and preserve his legacy, the Hagley Museum and Library opened a collection dedicated to du Pont, featuring thousands of documents, more than 500 photographs, and dozens of recordings and other materials.
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Erik Rau –Director of Library Services at Hagley Museum and Library – to learn more about the du Pont Collection.