What to know about pandemic-era food benefits ending in Delaware

By Kyle McKinnon
Published March 31, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT
A sign reading We welcome SNAP benefits - CREDIT United States Department of Agriculture.jpg
United States Department of Agriculture
/
The sign for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

During the pandemic, more Americans qualified for food assistance and cash aid.

According to one non-partisan study, food benefits – through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – lowered child poverty by roughly 14 percent and kept more than four million Americans above the poverty line. Now, many states are returning to pre-pandemic levels of assistance, in the midst of an economy featuring high inflation and higher costs at the grocery store.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ Marcella Spady and Janneen Boyce to learn more about how the end of pandemic-related SNAP funding looks in the First State.

For more information about pandemic-era SNAP benefits ending in Delaware, visit de.gov/snapchanges or assist.dhss.delaware.gov/.

