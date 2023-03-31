© 2023 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Enlighten Me: UD student journalist examines the rise of ‘de-influencers’

By Delaware Public Media
Published March 31, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT
The rise of 'de-influencers' was primarily seen on the app TikTok.

The term “influencer” gets thrown around a lot. These online celebrities are known for advertising products to followers, often leading to impulse buying decisions by viewers.

But some on the internet are beginning to take a step back and question the motives behind these social media recommendations, launching a new category known as “de-influencers.”

In this week’s Enlighten Me, University of Delaware senior and Delaware Public Media intern Meg Roessler looks at how this new wave of content creators is taking apps such as TikTok by storm and making users question, ‘Do I really need to buy this?’

University of Delaware senior and DPM intern Meg Roessler takes a closer look at the new wave of content creators called 'de-influencers'

__________________________________________________________________________________

References:

"Let me 'deinfluence' you by sharing a realization that transformed my spending habits"

"Don't buy everything you see on here"

"Here's some products that personally didn't work for me"

