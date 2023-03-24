Examining the youth vote and its potential impact on the 2024 election season
The first signs of the 2024 election are being seen and as campaigns get rolling, one priority is likely to be the youth vote.
Young voters tend to be more passionate than their elders about the issues, but less passionate about showing up at the polls. The drop-off between the age groups is typically long and deep, with the 2022 midterm elections being an exception when it saw the second-highest youth voter turnout in nearly three decades.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently spoke with Peter de Guzman – Associate Researcher at Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement – about younger voters, the issues they care about, and their potential impact on the country’s political future.
Associate Researcher at Tuft University's CIRCLE Peter de Guzman talks with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon about the youth vote