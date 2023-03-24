Arts Playlist: Mount Pleasant High School premieres Delaware's first-ever high school production of “Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical”
The 2013 film “Frozen” is one of Disney’s most popular movies and the second highest-grossing animated film of all time.
It spawned a Broadway musical version and following a national competition, one high school in every state is now getting a first crack at bringing it to the stage. In Delaware, Mount Pleasant High School was picked to present the state’s first-ever high school production of “Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical.”
For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick visited rehearsals to get a preview of how Mount Pleasant’s preparations are going ahead of the show’s debut.
Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick previews Mount Pleasant High School's premiere of “Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical”