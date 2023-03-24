© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: Mount Pleasant High School premieres Delaware's first-ever high school production of “Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical”

By Quinn Kirkpatrick,
Kyle McKinnon
Published March 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
Kyle McKinnon, Delaware Public Media
/

The 2013 film “Frozen” is one of Disney’s most popular movies and the second highest-grossing animated film of all time.

It spawned a Broadway musical version and following a national competition, one high school in every state is now getting a first crack at bringing it to the stage. In Delaware, Mount Pleasant High School was picked to present the state’s first-ever high school production of “Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical.”

For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick visited rehearsals to get a preview of how Mount Pleasant’s preparations are going ahead of the show’s debut.

Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
